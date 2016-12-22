Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: 'Sherpa' Shows Everest's Inequities

By 2 hours ago
Global Journalist

Credit AP Photo

Sherpa guides and porters do much of the work of getting foreign hikers up Mt. Everest. But despite doing an incredibly dangerous job in a lucrative industry, they receive just a small fraction of the money $300 million annually generated by Everest expeditions.

On this edition, filmmaker Jennifer Peedom talks to Global Journalist about 'Sherpa,' her documentary about tensions on Mt. Everest.


Peedom discusses the challenges of making a film on the slopes of Everest as well as rifts among Sherpas, foreign mountaineering companies, and the Nepalese government.

 

global journalist
News
sherpa
Nepal
Tibet
india
mountaineering
Mt. Everest

