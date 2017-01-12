Global Journalist: St. Louis Racial Divisions in Columnist's Spotlight

The shooting death of Michael Brown and the ensuing riots in Ferguson, Mo. altered the course of Tony Messenger's career.
Along with colleague Kevin Horrigan, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial writer was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2015. He's since become a metro columnist for the newspaper and continued to paint an unflinching portrait of race relations in St. Louis. On this special edition of Global Journalist, Messenger speaks with guest host Joshua Kranzberg about his career and his award-winning coverage of St. Louis's racial divisions.