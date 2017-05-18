Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: Women Kurdish Guerrillas Battle ISIS, Stereotypes



Credit Gulistan, Land of Roses

Many groups around the world are involved in the battle against the Islamic State.

But one group stands out: that’s a group of women guerrillas from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, who are battling the extremist group in Syria and Iraq.

Their story is the subject of a new documentary called “Gulistan, Land of Roses,” by the Kurdish-Canadian filmmaker Zayne Akyol. The film won the Doc Alliance Selection Award at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland and screened at the 2017 True/False Film Festival in Missouri.

On this special edition of Global Journalist, guest host Joshua Kranzberg speaks with Akyol about the making of the film in Iraqi Kurdistan and the challenges faced by women soldiers in the Middle East.


 
global journalist
Kurds
Iraq Kurdistan
Kurdish Workers' Party
PKK
turkey
Iraq
syria
Abdullah Ocalan


