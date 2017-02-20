Gov. Eric Grietens Grants Few Interviews

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has started complaining about the coverage his administration receives, but the Republican has granted few interviews during his first six weeks in office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Greitens' approach of using social media sites to appeal directly to voters isn't that unusual, but he hasn't given reporters many chances to ask him questions.

The Post-Dispatch says it has made numerous requests for interviews since Greitens' Nov. 8 election win, but it has been rebuffed.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden told the newspaper that the governor was planning to meet with the newspaper's reporters, but the interview isn't a priority right now.