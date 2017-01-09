Graves Elected as Missouri's New GOP Chairman

Former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves is the new chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.

The Missouri Republican State Committee elected Graves on Saturday as the party's new statewide chief. Graves has served as western Missouri's top federal prosecutor and lately has been an attorney with the Kansas City, Missouri, law firm Graves Garrett.

Graves, who was endorsed by Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, succeeds John Hancock, who announced in November said that he will step down to return to political consulting.

The committee also elected Kay Hoflander as party vice chairwoman, Nick Myers as secretary and Pat Thomas as treasurer.