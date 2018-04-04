Greg Steinhoff Wins Seat on Boone Hospital Board of Trustees

Greg Steinhoff celebrated with a few dozen supporters as he again won a seat on the Boone Hospital Board of Trustees. Steinhoff was a trustee on the hospital’s board from 1999 to 2005, and he says the hospital’s current situation is much different.

“The trustees’ job then was really just to oversee the real estate and let BJC run the hospital, and they were doing it very well,” Steinhoff said.

Steinhoff says since the hospital is now in a worse financial position, his role will be different. One of his first priorities, he says, is to work with the four other trustees to determine a plan of action for when the hospital’s lease with BJC Health Care ends in two years.