Greitens admits he engaged in affair before he entered politics

Just hours after Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivered his second State of the State address, he acknowledged that he was involved in an affair before he launched his campaign for governor in the fall of 2015.

Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, issued joint statements late Wednesday through their lawyer after St. Louis television station KMOV-TV (Channel 4) reported on the matter.



KMOV featured an anonymous interview with the ex-husband of the St. Louis area woman allegedly involved. She was married at the time of the affair, as was Greitens.

“A few years ago, before Eric was elected governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage,’’ Greitens’ statement said. “It was a deeply personal mistake.”

“Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this honestly and privately,” the statement continued. “While we would have never wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God’s mercy, Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger.

“We understand that there will be some people who will not forgive,’’ the statement concluded. “But for those who can find it in your heart, Eric asks for your forgiveness, and we are grateful for your love, your compassion and your prayers.”

In a separate note, Sheena Greitens added, “We have a loving marriage and an awesome family, anything beyond that is between us and God. I want the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay away from me and my children.”

The TV report included allegations that Greitens threatened to blackmail the woman, to keep the affair secret. His lawyer, James Bennett issued a statement late Wednesday disputing KMOV's account.

"The governor has now seen the TV report that ran tonight. The station declined to provide the tape or transcript in advance of running their story, which contained multiple false allegations," Bennett said. "The claim that this nearly three-year old story has generated or should generate law enforcement interest is completely false. There was no blackmail and that claim is false. This personal matter has been addressed by the Governor and Mrs. Greitens privately years ago when it happened. The outrageous claims of improper conduct regarding these almost three-year-ago events are false."

The matter could affect Greitens’ national aspirations, since his GOP campaign for governor in 2016 promoted, in part, his character and his belief in family values.

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies

