Greitens Appoints Social Services Acting Director

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has named a new acting director of the Department of Social Services.

The governor announced Friday that Steve Corsi would take over the department.

A news release says Corsi currently serves as the director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. He previously worked as a clinical director in several health care facilities and is currently an officer in the Army National Guard.

Corsi also spent nearly a decade in the Air Force and spent time as the CEO of High County Behavioral Health in Wyoming.

Wyoming's Family Services Department reduced its annual budget by almost $30 million under Corsi's leadership.

Corsi's appointment will be subject to Senate confirmation.