Greitens Appoints Social Services Acting Director

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has named a new acting director of the Department of Social Services.
The governor announced Friday that Steve Corsi would take over the department.
A news release says Corsi currently serves as the director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. He previously worked as a clinical director in several health care facilities and is currently an officer in the Army National Guard.
Corsi also spent nearly a decade in the Air Force and spent time as the CEO of High County Behavioral Health in Wyoming.
Wyoming's Family Services Department reduced its annual budget by almost $30 million under Corsi's leadership.
Corsi's appointment will be subject to Senate confirmation.