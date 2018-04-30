Greitens’ attorneys want to throw out testimony from his accuser

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to eliminate testimony from two key witnesses in his invasion of privacy case, which include his accuser.

Greitens’ attorneys today asked St. Louis Circuit Judge Burlison to strike testimony from people who William Tisaby interviewed. Burlison said he’ll make a decision on that motion On May 7.



Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman with whom he had an affair — and placing it in a position to be electronically transmitted. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby as in investigator and he interviews the woman and one of her friends.

Tisaby allegedly made false statements during a deposition, which prompted Burlison to order redo depositions. Tisaby, though, ended up invoking his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination last week.

Among the other developments at today’s hearing:

After the Missouri Supreme Court denied an attempt to block a search of the woman’s cell phone, Burlison detailed the process for extracting data. A technician will take information from the phone, which will then be handed over to former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan. Callahan will then send a report to Burlison about what information from the phone is germane to the case.

Burlison also ruled that deposition of the woman can continue. Assistant Circuit Attorney Robert Dierker had sought to halt it, contending that the governor’s attorneys were asking harassing questions. Greitens attorney Scott Rosenblum contended that the questions were relevant to the case.

Burlison may decide this week on whether to allow cameras in the courtroom during the Greitens trial. That trial slated to begin on May 14.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

