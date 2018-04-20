Greitens' Defense Fund Spent Nothing in March

A nonprofit organization formed to fund Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' legal defense says it neither raised nor spent money in its first month of existence.

The Kansas City Star reports that ERG Defense Fund was founded by Greitens' allies in early March. The initials ERG stand for the Republican governor's full name — Eric Robert Greitens.

Papers filed Tuesday with the Internal Revenue Service showed no financial activity for the first quarter of 2018, which ended March 31.

Greitens was indicted in February on one count of felony invasion of privacy connected to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015, before he was elected.

A separate investigation by the Missouri attorney general's office cites evidence of a potential crime related to Greitens' use of a charity donor list for political purposes. It will be up to the St. Louis circuit attorney to decide whether to file a charge since the charity, The Mission Continues, is based in St. Louis.