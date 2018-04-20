Greitens indicted, again; 2 counts of felony charge relating to illegally obtaining fundraising list

This is a developing story that will be updated frequently.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on two counts of a felony charge relating to illegally taking a fundraising list from a veterans charity he co-founded. The charge, a class D felony, is for tampering with computer data.

It’s the latest legal malady for the GOP governor, who is also facing a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a revealing photo of a woman without her consent.



This particular matter stems from how Greitens’ campaign received a fundraising list from The Mission Continues, a veterans charity that Greitens help found before he ran for office. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said on April 18 that there was enough evidence to show that Greitens obtained the list illegally — adding that such a move constitutes a felony.

But Hawley said he didn’t have jurisdiction to charge Greitens with a crime. So he handed the evidence over to Gardner, who only had a few days to make a decision on whether to charge Greitens. She did so on late Friday afternoon.

The cloud around the fundraising list is not new.



Loading...



In October 2016, the Associated Press reported that Greitens raised close to $2 million from people who also donated to The Mission Continues. The news service obtained a spreadsheet showing the names, email addresses and telephone numbers of people who gave at least $1,000 to The Mission Continues.

After initially denying that his campaign worked off a donor list from The Mission Continues, Greitens’ campaign paid a $100 fine with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The campaign amended its finance reports to show a $600 in-kind donation from former campaign manager Danny Laub.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported this year that Greitens’ former assistant sent the fundraising list to the Greitens campaign. That disclosure prompted former Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple to file an ethics complaint asking the ethics commission to refer Greitens for criminal prosecution.

Some Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, questioned why Hawley waited so long to act. Hawley, who is running against McCaskill, said he had no political motive in making his move on the issue.

Hawley’s Tuesday news conference prompted House Speaker Todd Richardson and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard to call for Greitens’ resignation. The governor has steadfastly refused to resign, and that means the GOP-controlled legislature may soon decide to impeach him.



Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

