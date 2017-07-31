Greitens Makes University of Missouri Curator Appointments

  Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a top Express Scripts official and a former Mizzou basketball star to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Greitens on Monday announced the choices of Express Scripts Vice President and Associate General Counsel Julia Brncic and former basketball player Jon Sundvold to help lead the four-campus University of Missouri system.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon initially appointed Sundvold to serve on the board during Nixon's final few months in office.

Greitens also appointed Lee's Summit Republican Sen. Will Kraus to the State Tax Commission. Kraus says he's resigning from his Senate seat to take the job.

Greitens named Askinosie Chocolate Chief Kinship Officer Melissa Gelner, insurance agent Eddy Justice, Kansas Christian College President Delbert Scott to the State Board of Education.

 

