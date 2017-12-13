House Subcommittee Continues Discussion on Potential Work-Study Program

A Missouri House subcommittee met on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to student debt in Missouri, including a new college work-study program.

Leroy Wade, deputy commissioner for the Missouri Department of Higher Education, provided feedback to the Subcommittee on Student Debt Relief about a potential work-study program.

“From a state perspective we really do have a gap in what I consider to be our portfolio of financial aid programs, so I’m generally very supportive of continuing to look at the possibility of a work-study program,” Wade said.

Wade said he thought it would be important to reserve at least a portion of the work-study funds for students with greater financial need and suggested focusing the program more toward undergraduate students. He also asked for flexibility in how the program would be administered, in order to manage unforeseen issues.

“It would almost be blending an apprenticeship, getting real world experience as you’re obtaining your book knowledge, so to speak,” said Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, chair of the subcommittee. “I’m concerned about potentially penalizing the non need-based students from obtaining that education through their work experience.”

Wade responded to Andrews’ point, saying, “I think from my perspective it’s really… trying to prioritize where it can have the greatest impact, and so I think, at least from my perspective, helping those students that are struggling the most to try and pay for their post-secondary education.”

“I’m not suggesting that it be totally need-based,” Wade said.

The work-study program was part of a broader discussion about student debt relief, such as dual-credit programs for high school students, online education and financial aid counseling. Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, spoke to the subcommittee to offer input on other possible debt relief solutions.

Andrews asked Wade if he thought the federal and state work-study programs could coexist effectively, and Wade said there will be details to work out.

He noted that the federal program focuses on on-campus employment, and the state program would focus on more off-campus employment (while, he suggested, not precluding on-campus work).

“There are going to be some challenges,” Wade said. “It’s not as simple as a straightforward scholarship program.”