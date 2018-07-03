How Natural Substances Can Tip Scales in Favor of Your Health

Natural: So many foods, cosmetics, cleaners and drugs claim this status. But why does it matter?

Dr. Paul Durham, distinguished professor and director of the Center for Biomedical and Life Sciences at Missouri State, Hunter Sheckley, graduate conducting research in Durham’s lab, and Yan Li Fan, visiting scholar from China, discuss recent research.

An interview with the research team

Last fall, the center began analyzing the biochemistry of goji berries, commonly found in Fan’s home country of China. When she came to the lab, she brought her interest and knowledge of the berry. She worked alongside Sheckley to learn the testing techniques, which she hopes to take back to her lab this fall.

Although they see a lot of promise in these nutraceuticals, Durham also identifies that dosing is a challenge.

The results from their preclinical studies show major health benefits without the need for drug intervention. This is an especially important finding now – when opioid drug dependency is in a critical state.

The findings from these studies are shared at conferences and in trade publications to hopefully influence physicians – to make them think twice before pulling out the prescription pad. Durham explains that the first step is education.

