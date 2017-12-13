'I, Tonya' Director On The Tonya Harding Saga

With guest host Tom Gjelten.

Twenty-plus years after the whack heard ’round the world, we’re talking with Craig Gillespie, the director of the new Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.” We’ll also talk to sports reporters who covered the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.



Guests:

Craig Gillespie, director of the 2017 biopic “I, Tonya.”

Alice Cook, Olympic figure skater and former sports reporter for Boston TV station WBZ. (@alicemcook)

Christine Brennan, national and international sports columnist for USA Today. (@cbrennansports)



Trailer of “I, Tonya”