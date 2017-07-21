Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner threatens 2nd special session to address K-12 education funding

Illinois lawmakers will need to return for a second special session if they don't send Gov. Bruce Rauner a bill to deal with public school funding by noon Monday.



Rauner made the threat Friday at a news conference in Auburn, Illinois.



It's not the first time Rauner has requested that the Senate give him the bill, approved in May, that revises the state's school funding formula. The Senate, however, is holding onto the legislation.



Rauner said he wants to give more money every district in the state by cutting the block grant for Chicago Public Schools by $200 million. That grant doesn't go toward the district's unfunded teacher pension liability, but to things like special education.



Illinois' first special session resulted in the first state budget in two years, though lawmakers had to override Rauner's veto to do so.



This is a developing story.

