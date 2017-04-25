Illinois House approves bill providing for public funding of abortions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Democratic-controlled Illinois House approved public funding for all abortions on Tuesday by a 62-55 vote.

The measure would allow state-employee health insurance or Medicaid to cover abortions. Medicaid currently covers abortions in limited cases.

The vote capped a two-hour debate and coincided with the Illinois Women March on Springfield for a "progressive agenda."

The measure is sponsored by Chicago Democratic state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, who called it an issue of fairness and said the measure also ensures abortion remains legal in Illinois if the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion is overturned.

TRep. Peter Breen, a Lombard Republican, said Medicaid-funded abortions do not qualify for federal match so would cost Illinois an extra $60 million a year.

GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner now opposes public funding, but supported it during his campaign in 2014.