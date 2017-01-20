Inauguration Day: Follow events in DC with NPR's live blog

Today is the momentous day. The day every four years when this country experiences a peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next.

Whether you've been looking forward to Donald Trump's ascension to the presidency or dreading it, Inauguration Day is something that's worth paying attention to. If you're like most people, traveling to Washington to experience it first-hand isn't an option. So, NPR is providing the next best thing.



The editors, producers and reporters from NPR and member stations who are there are using the social media acumen to bring you this live blog. You may also listen live for special coverage with NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington overlooking the presidential platform, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. (all times are Central Time)

Between the live blog and the special on-air coverage, you'll get a moment-by-moment accounting of the excitement of the day. They'll be reporting on everything that Trump's supporters and detractors do and they'll give you a sense of the ceremony and traditions of the day.

Follow the events of the day here:



Loading...