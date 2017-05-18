Interim Chancellor Stokes Not a Candidate for Permanent Position

The interim chancellor and provost at the University of Missouri says she is not a candidate to become permanent chancellor.

Chancellor and Provost Garnett Stokes, who took over May 3, 2017, said Tuesday the she expects the new chancellor to be named within the next two weeks. She said that she is not a candidate, but she did not say whether she had been interested or not.

Stokes says the new chancellor will not try to restart a process that has already begun to help the university respond to an expected 12 percent cut in general fund spending in the coming fiscal year and declining enrollment.

A 22-member committee began meeting in January and planned to name a new chancellor by late spring or early summer.