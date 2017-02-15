Jay Nixon State Park to Possibly Be Renamed

Jay Nixon State Park might not be around for long if House Republicans get their way.

A bill would remove the former governor’s name from Missouri’s newest state park, which was announced four days before Republican Eric Greitens took office.

Bill sponsor Republican Paul Fitzwater of Washington County says he wants to change the name because of how the Nixon administration used federal funds designated for lead clean-up to instead purchase land for new state parks.

No action was taken at today’s committee meeting. The bill would change the name of the southeastern Missouri park to Proffitt Mountain State Park.