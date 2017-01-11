Jefferson City Sixth Grader Brings Loaded Gun to School

A loaded gun was confiscated from a sixth grader at Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City this morning.

Staff received information about the gun and the student was removed from the school, according to information posted by Jefferson City Public Schools (JCPS) on its Facebook page. No one was injured during the incident, and JCPS is working with the Jefferson City Police Department.

"JCPS is committed to a safe and positive learning environment for all students and staff," the school system said on Facebook.

The JCPS School-Community Relations office confirms that Superintendant Larry Linthacum will speak with members of the press at 2 p.m. today at Lewis & Clark Middle School.