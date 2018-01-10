Kansas City Officials Announce First Ever Transatlantic Flight From KCI

For the first time ever, Kansas City will have a regularly scheduled flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

Starting May 26, Kansas City International airport will offer direct flights to Reykjavik, Iceland on Icelandair.

Deputy aviation director Justin Meyer says the new flight will bring down European fares, and allow for easy connections to other parts of Europe.

The flight will be offered seasonally, from May to September three days a week.

Icelandair's Michael Raucheisen says if there's enough demand, they could expand their offerings.

"Kansas City is a perfectly situated location for travelers to and from the U.S. and is an underserved gateway in the international market," Raucheisen says.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James says Tuesday's announcement is an indicator of the progress the city is making.

"This flight marks the next chapter in our Kansas City development. It opens the door between Kansas City and global markets, it allows us to take our place on the world stage, where we truly belong," James said.

James credits the partnership with Icelandair, in part, to Kansas City voters, who overwhelmingly approved a the construction of a new, single-terminal airport in November.

"We weren't having this discussion before November," James says. "They (Icelandair) know that there is a future coming here and it's a bright future. Why not be in before it starts so you can have some advantages when it actually takes off?"

Meyer says Icelandair was one of multiple international airlines that had his phone buzzing on election night. He says the aviation department is still pursuing other European destinations.

Icelandair will operate out of Terminal C, which is undergoing a $12 million improvement to its international gates.

Outbound flights to Keflavík International Airport (KEF) will start May 26, 2018 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights will arrive from Iceland on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Round-trip flights are available now for around $540.

Lisa Rodriguez is a reporter and afternoon newscaster for KCUR 89.3. Connect with her on Twitter @larodrig.

