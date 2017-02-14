Leeway Made on Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in the Missouri Legislature

A state Senate panel approved a measure Monday which would establish a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, or PDMP, if passed. Missouri is the only state in the country without such a program.

Democratic State Senator Jill Schuup sponsored the proposal, which has been merged into two measures. Republican State Senator Dave Schatz plants to bring the measure to the floor.

A prescription drug monitoring program stores a database of individuals and their prescriptions, aimed at combating prescription drug abuse. Proponents argue that a PDMP would prevent individuals from going to multiple physicians for multiple prescriptions, also known as “doctor shopping”.

Thomas McAuliffe, Director of Health Policy at the Missouri Foundation for Health, said that a PDMP can also help stem harder drug abuse.

“When we see more and more rural communities, well communities across Missouri, being affected by drug overdoses and opioid addiction, we look at this as a public health issue that needs to be addressed,” McAuliffe said.

Several similar proposals for a PDMP have failed in recent years, with opponents citing privacy concerns.

There are several county-wide programs being formed around the state. St. Louis County created a PDMP in early 2016, and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece asked Boone County’s Health Department for the creation of a PDMP late last year.

Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association, says that can create potential problems.

“Our concern is, if there are gaps within the state, that folks are just going to go outside those counties that have already began to band together and we won’t totally solve the problem in the state of Missouri,” Fitzwater explained.

Fitzwater argues a statewide PDMP would do more than just deny prescriptions.

“If a physician sees a patient in that kind of situation, it gives them the opportunity to do some counseling and try to hopefully get the patient into an addiction program,” Fitzwater said.