Mayor Treece Will Take Mayors for Monarchs Pledge as Part of Nationwide Effort

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece will join the Mayors for Monarchs initiative after City Council approved the measure.

Second Ward Council Member Mike Trapp said the pledge will make Columbia part of the national movement to conserve monarch butterflies. The monarch population has decreased by ninety percent in the last twenty years, according to the National Wildlife Federation, which heads the initiative. “In addition to taking the mayor's pledge for monarchs, we also joined the statewide coalition,” Trapp said, “and I think we’re the first urban area to be a part of that.”

Columbia will continue its work to preserve the environment by joining the effort. Trapp said the city has identified three actions to complete as part of the pledge. One of the three actions will likely involve planting gardens near schools to further education and engage students and teachers. The city may also plant a garden near city hall or another high profile location in Columbia for visibility as a mark of the work the city will do to keep its promise to conserve monarch butterflies.

Trapp also says the city owns a large amount of property and will ensure that this property is being used to help monarchs and other pollinators. Trapp said that the actions that don’t need budgeting will take effect this planting season, and those that do need budgeted will be part of the planning in the fall and will continue work in the spring.

The city has already stopped using neonicotinoids, an insecticide that can be harmful to pollinators, Trapp said. By taking the pledge, Columbia will commit to barring harmful substances such as this one in the city’s environment. Trapp said the needs for monarch conservation and environmental preservation will always exist, and taking care of those needs will be a matter of staying “conscious and mindful.”