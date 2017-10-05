Millions of Car Talk fans mourn the end of a 'bad idea'

Whether their favorite episode was about poor Wobblebutt, that time Tommy went to the darkside, odometer dreams, or the flaming Winnebago, 2.6 million fans of Car Talk agree on one thing: Saturdays will never be the same.

On Saturday, September 30, Car Talk producers dedicated the show’s last broadcast to celebrating “30 Years of Wasting Perfectly Good Hours.” The show was created in 1977 by Boston brothers Tom and Ray Magliozzi, aka Click and Clack, aka The Tappet Brothers. NPR began running the show in 1987.

For 30 years, the brothers provided listeners with car advice and roadside philosophy delivered with hilarity, good-natured (and well-deserved) ridicule, and inspiration. Last year, NPR announced the end of the road for the show. Fortunately, listeners can access over 450 archived broadcasts of the show online or download the Car Talk podcast.

To celebrate the legacy of Car Talk, we asked St. Louis Public Radio followers to tweet or share their favorite memories of the show and reactions to the news.





So many laughs. And so many fans. At one time, the show attracted over 4 million listeners. That nearly 3 million continued to listen long after Tom and Ray stopped recording new shows in 2012 is testimony to the show’s significance to so many.

Weekend listeners can still tune in to other acclaimed shows. Our new weekend schedule is available here.



On Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m., listeners can tune in to Snap Judgement at 10 a.m. Join host Glynn Washington for storytelling with a BEAT. Snap Judgement mixes real stories with killer beats to produce cinematic, dramatic, kick-ass radio. The show’s raw, musical brand of storytelling dares listeners to see the world through the eyes of another. Previous episodes are available here or on the Snap Judgement app . The show is produced by WNYC studios.

The Moth Radio Hour will move from Sundays to Saturdays at 1 p.m. The Moth Radio Hour features our most beloved tales and the stories behind the stories. The series debuted in 2009 and is now airing on more than 400 stations nationwide. Miss a show? Download The Moth Podcast, which features re-airs of all new episodes of The Moth Radio Hour, plus additional stories from the show’s vast archive recorded over the past two decades. Episodes are released every Tuesday. Subscribe via iTunes, RSS or your favorite podcast app. The Moth Radio hour is co-produced by Jay Allison at Atlantic Public Media and presented by PRX.

On Sunday, October 8, listeners will now be able to hear a repeat of A Prairie Home Companion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The only live music and variety show aired nationwide, A Prairie Home Companion features a unique blend of musical performances and comedy. Musician extraordinaire and host Chris Thile's wide range of musical taste, paired with his vast network of famous and talented friends, draw new, diverse talent to public radio.

