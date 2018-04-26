Missouri Audit Calls Out Agency Work with Trucking Company

Missouri's auditor says she's turning over records to the FBI and state attorney general related to allegations of conflicts of interest between state agencies and a trucking technology company.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report Thursday on the State Highway Patrol and Transportation Department.

The departments face scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest because officials served on the board of the nonprofit HELP Inc. That had been the only company that provided technology allowing truckers to bypass Missouri weigh stations.

Galloway's audit found that the agencies showed preferential treatment to HELP Inc. over competitors. The review also says officials initially didn't publicly disclose their memberships on the board.

In response, the agencies say officials withdrew from the board, contracted with another company and took disciplinary action against some staff.