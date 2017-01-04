Missouri Gov.-Elect Greitens Launches State Tour

Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is kicking off a statewide tour in advance of his upcoming inauguration.

Greitens started his tour yesterday at Truman State University in Kirksville. He thanked a crowd of supporters on campus and promised to remember them when he takes office Jan. 9.

He also planned stops in Kansas City and St. Joseph, and visits to cities including Springfield, Joplin and St. Louis later in the week.

The legislative session begins today.

Greitens reiterated campaign promises to "shake up" Jefferson City and hire outsiders. He didn't provide details when reporters asked how much or what areas of budgeted state spending he plans to cut in order to balance the budget. He says he's asking whether programs produce results as he considers cuts.