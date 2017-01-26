Missouri Governor Creates Tax-Reform Committee

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is empaneling a committee to study and recommend how to reform the state's tax rates and credits.

The state's Republican chief executive signed an executive order Wednesday creating the 10-person "Governor's Committee for Simple, Fair, and Low Taxes." He says the current system is "broken," hurting Missouri's budget and job creation.

Greitens says the unpaid panel's tasks will compare Missouri's tax credit programs and tax rates to "peer" states and assess the economic impact of state tax credits.

Greitens says the committee will hold at least four town hall meetings and recommend reforms to him by June 30.

Committee members will include four appointed by Greitens, and three each selected by the state Senate's president pro tem and the House speaker. Greitens will designate a chairman.