Missouri Governor-Elect's Transition Team Agrees to Secrecy

By Dec 19, 2016
  • ALEX HEUER / St. Louis Public Radio

A newspaper reports that members of Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' transition team have agreed to not publicly discuss their activities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says documents obtained through the state's open-records law show members of the transition team are required to pledge in writing that they won't discuss the group's inner workings.

That "Code of Conduct and Confidentiality Agreement" notes that not complying with its 17 requirements may result in the offender's ouster from the transition team, and "other sanctions" deemed appropriate.

It's unclear how many people signed the pledge.

The Republican Greitens last month defeated Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.

Since his election, the newspaper reports Greitens has answered few questions from reporters and has held only one press appearance in which he took no questions.

Eric greitens

