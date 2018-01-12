Missouri Governor Fighting for Political Life After Affair

11 hours ago
  Alex Heuer / St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be bracing for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an extramarital affair but denying anything more.

Greitens met Thursday with Cabinet members and placed calls to rally support while his attorney issued firm denials to a smattering of allegations related to the affair. Among other things, Greitens' attorney is denying any violence, revealing photos or attempted blackmail.

Republican political consultants say that for Greitens to survive politically, the facts must remain as he initially said — that he had an affair but nothing more.

At least two Democratic lawmakers have called upon Greitens to resign.

But Republican officeholders have generally been more measured with their responses so far. Many have said they want to first see all the facts.

