Missouri Governor Going to Miami Resort Owned by Trump

Missouri's new governor is going to a luxury resort owned by President Donald Trump for a Republican Governors Association event.

The Kansas City Star reports Eric Greitens is among Republican governors attending the two-day corporate policy summit at the Trump National Doral golf course in Miami. The event begins Tuesday and is closed to the media.

The resort was the site of multiple fundraisers for Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden told the newspaper in an email that the governor is excited about talking policy with other states' leaders.

Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber called Greitens out of touch for attending the summit days after the Missouri legislative session ended and a top campaign pledge to strengthen state ethics laws did not pass.