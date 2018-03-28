Missouri House finishes amending state budget; vote scheduled Thursday

Missouri House members have given first-round approval to next year’s $28 billion state budget.



It includes a compromise by Republican leaders and university heads to limit tuition increases to no more than one percent, in exchange for reversing proposed funding cuts sought by Gov. Eric Greitens.



“I think that this is the appropriate thing to do – I think a one percent tuition increase is manageable for the folks in this state,” said House budget chair Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob. “I think for this year, with the reductions that the institutions have seen over the last two years under the governor’s proposal, it’s more prudent to hold them at level funding.”



Several other amendments failed, including one that would have required universities to spend 10 percent of their funding on improving on-campus security, specifically combatting sexual assaults.



Democrats also tried unsuccessfully to remove language from the Higher Education budget bill that bars undocumented students in Missouri from receiving in-state tuition or scholarships at public universities and community colleges.



“Undocumented students, the dreamers, had no choice in entering the United States; they were brought here by their parents,” said the amendment’s sponsor, Rep. Judy Morgan, D-Kansas City. “They have grown up in our country, and they can make economic and social contributions if allowed to continue their studies in college.”



Republicans argued that only legal citizens of Missouri should receive in-state tuition.



“I think that [undocumented] students that are receiving their free education up through their high school diploma would think that they need to start the process of becoming an American citizen, instead of trying to take money out of the pockets of our Missourians that truly need to have some higher education,” said Rep. Lyle Rowland, R-Cedarcreek. “I think that is our first and foremost duty as a [legislative] body, to see that our legal citizens of Missouri are given the opportunity for post secondary work.”



GOP House members also defeated an effort to limit A-Plus scholarships to students whose parents make less than $150,000 a year.



Aside from higher education, an attempt to restore funding for DWI checkpoints across Missouri was voted down. Unlike other amendments, it had supporters and opponents in both parties. Its backers argued the checkpoints are more effective at keeping drunk drivers off the road. Opponents called them an invasion of privacy that presumes a driver is guilty until proven innocent.



A group of amendments that would have shifted some Medicaid funding to in-home care recipients, nursing home residents, and seniors enrolled in a state-run prescription drug program was also defeated.



“These amendments...are not a sustainable path forward, and at the end of the day we have to balance the budget,” Fitzpatrick said. “We cannot continue to pretend like these one-time solutions that probably don’t even work in the year we’re trying to do them are going to be a fix to these problems.”



That prompted an impassioned response from the amendments’ sponsor, Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood.



“Every year we have a chance to decide where our money is a priority for us, [and] why we don’t think our seniors or people living with disabilities is a priority is beyond me,” she shouted. “You want to talk about priorities? Stop cutting taxes for a year...just a year, try it! Get some money in here and fund these priorities!”



All 13 budget bills were approved late Tuesday night on voice votes, a process known as perfection. House members are scheduled to hold roll-call votes on the bills Thursday, after which they’ll move to the Missouri Senate. Lawmakers have until May 11 to send the Fiscal Year 2019 budget to the governor’s desk.



