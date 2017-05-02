Missouri House passes 20-week abortion ban, 1st-in-nation parental consent provision

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a 20-week abortion ban, a first-in-the-nation parental consent for minors provision and a ban on donating fetal tissue for research were passed in the Missouri House.

The abortion restrictions came in the form of two amendments to an underlying bill, which now returns to the Senate. The first, banning abortions 20 weeks after fertilization, passed 101-39; more than a dozen states ban abortions after 20 weeks. Amendment sponsor Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, said the provision would stop abortions after the fetus can feel pain, which is a disputed claim.

The other amendment is similar to a Senate bill that is awaiting a committee hearing. While four other states require two-parent consent or notice before a minor can have an abortion, the Guttmacher Institute says Missouri would be the first state to put the burden of notifying a non-custodial parent on the custodial parent, not the doctor or the clinic. There are exceptions, including if the non-custodial parent is a fugitive, a sex offender or has had a restraining order filed against him or her by the custodial parent.

Another part of the second amendment, which passed 106-40, would make it a felony to donate fetal tissue for medical or scientific research — something Planned Parenthood says its Missouri clinics don’t do. Research itself on fetal tissue would not be illegal; only the donation of tissue for that purpose. It also would require that fetal tissue be given an ID number, so it can be tracked by the Department of Health and Senior Services from the abortion facility to final disposal to ensure it’s not sold or donated.

Naral Pro-Choice Missouri's Executive Director Allison Dreith said in a statement that the amendments were a "shameless attempt to turn a health-care debate into an ideological fight over abortion."

Courts across the U.S. have ruled that under the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, women have a constitutionally protected right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is able to survive outside the womb, generally around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Erica Hunzinger contributed to this report.