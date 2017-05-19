Missouri-Kansas City to Cut About 30 Jobs

University of Missouri-Kansas City officials say the school plans to cut about 30 jobs as part of efforts to reduce the campus budget.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said last month the system's four campuses must impose 8 to 12 percent budget reductions for fiscal year 2018 to prepare for an expected drop in state aid.

Missouri-Kansas City announced the layoffs Thursday but added no details about which jobs will be eliminated.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2q4gB6Y ) the university said in a statement earlier this month that the only positions considered for hiring would be those that "mission-critical" and 100 percent funded by grants or external funds.

The four system campuses will turn in budget strategies Choi next month.