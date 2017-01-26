Missouri Senate Panel Advances Real ID Compliance Measure

A Missouri Senate committee has advanced a proposal that could bring Missouri into compliance with federal driver's license requirements despite some Republican opposition.

The Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee voted 4-3 Thursday to send the measure to the full Senate.

Missouri law currently prohibits the state from complying with the federal 2005 Real ID Act, which set tougher proof-of-identity requirements in response to the 2001 terrorist attacks. Opponents have raised privacy concerns about provisions requiring states to keep personal information about license recipients.

The federal government has said driver's licenses from Missouri and other non-compliant states will no longer be accepted as identification at airports starting in January 2018.

The new Missouri legislation would give people a choice of getting licenses that are Real ID compliant or not.