Missouri Women Struggle To Close Pay Gap

A report from the Women's Foundation and a University of Missouri researcher shows that women in Missouri continue to struggle to close the pay gap with men.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the foundation's 2015 Status of Women in Missouri was updated Thursday. The report found that women who work in the state full time earn 78 cents for every dollar that men who work in the state full time earn.

MU Institute of Public Policy associate director Emily Johnson says that factors such as poverty, lack of education, employment and pay equity can impact women as they try to support themselves and their families. Women's Foundation President Wendy Doyle commends Gov. Jay Nixon for making executive orders to help reduce the pay gap in state government.