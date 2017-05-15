Missouri Won't Make Some Flooded Districts Make Up Lost Days

By 1 hour ago
  • Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson / Missouri National Guard

Missouri education officials say 39 school districts won't need to make up the days they canceled because of flooding.

The waivers the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education granted this week excuse the districts from minimum school-calendar requirements.

The Joplin Globe reports that the affected districts include Westview, a school system between Seneca and Neosho that serves students through eighth grade. The state waived 10 days after about 2 feet of floodwater filled some of its buildings. The district had finished all state testing. Field trips, parties and graduation were all scheduled for the last two weeks of school.

Westview Superintendent Misty Hailey says the flooding "pretty much cut our building in half."

Flooding in April and early May claimed six lives statewide and forced hundreds to evacuate.

Tags: 
flood
2017 flood

Related Content

Disaster Specialists Assessing Missouri Storm, Flood Damage

By May 11, 2017

Disaster specialists are assessing flood and storm damage across Missouri in the wake of storms and severe flooding.

Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday that local, state and federal disaster specialists are working to determine the size and scope of the damage as part of the state's application seeking a federal disaster declaration.

Governor Says Two Died in Missouri Weekend Flooding

By May 1, 2017

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says two people have died in the weekend flooding across his state.

Greitens said Sunday that additional flooding is expected in the days ahead as rivers crest at historic levels.

So Greitens says he has activated the National Guard, so troops can help cities fill sandbags and prepare for the flooding.

First responders performed 111 evacuations and 135 rescues across Missouri over the weekend.

Flood warnings remain in place for much of Missouri with the heaviest flooding expected in the southern third of the state.