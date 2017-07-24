Missouri's Abortion Debate And The Special Session

The Missouri Senate is scheduled to debate a bill this week that would add new regulations for clinics providing abortions. Its supporters, including Gov. Eric Greitens, say these will protect the health and safety of Missouri women, but abortion rights advocates say the legislation is designed to deny access to safe and legal abortion. We talk with both sides about this bill and how the abortion debate plays out in Missouri, year after year.



Guests:



Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St.Louis, Missouri General Assembly

Laura McQuade, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Plains