MODOT Plans to Improve Safety at Highway 13 Intersections

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to reduce the number of traffic crashes at 25 intersections along Highway 13 between Springfield and Clinton.

It’s looking at low-cost options it says are “proven to substantially reduce serious crashes without introducing significant delays along the high speed road.”

Options include J-turns, adding left or right turn lanes and other modifications shown to improve safety. According to MODOT, there are no plans to add traffic signals along Route 13. Improvements could begin as early as the summer of 2018.

For now, MODOT is asking for public comment on the project. Come and go-style meetings will be held today (1/17) from 4:30 to 6 at Collins Town Hall, 1604 Main St. in Collins, and Thursday (1/19) from 4:30 to 6 at Freshwater Church, 4787 S. 135th Rd., in Bolivar. You can also leave comments online.

