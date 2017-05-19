Monday: As East St. Louis approaches 100-year anniversary of 1917 Race Riots, we look back

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

May 28 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the first, smaller 1917 East St. Louis Race Riot. July 2 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the bloodiest race riot in the 1900s.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, three guests will join host Don Marsh to discuss the history of the riots and how the centennial will be marked. Joining the program:

Charles Lumpkins, author of “American Pogrom” and professor of African American Studies at Pennsylvania State University

Karla Scott, associate professor of communication and assistant dean for diversity and inclusion, College of Arts and Sciences, Saint Louis University

Andrew Theising, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

