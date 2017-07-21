Monday: Jefferson Barracks played an important part in the United States' preparations for WWI

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This April marked 100 years since the United States declared war on Germany and officially entered into World War I. But before the United States officially entered the war, the country was preparing heavily for involvement. An exhibit at the St. Louis County Parks’ Jefferson Barracks Historic Site, highlights those efforts and what eventually drew the country to war.

It is called “Over Here: World War I From Jefferson Barracks,” and the exhibit runs through December. It will be followed by a companion exhibit, “Over There,” opening in February, which will highlight actions of St. Louisans, Missourians and Americans during the final year of the war.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mikall Venso, the curator of the exhibit, and St. Louis County Historian Daniel Gonzales, will join host Don Marsh to discuss the contributions of Jefferson Barracks and St. Louis to the war effort before and after the official entry of the United States.

