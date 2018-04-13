Monday: Mysterious journeys with a local author and her librarian-turned-detective protagonist





This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour on Monday



When Elsa Hart moved to St. Louis and set out to earn a law degree from Washington University, becoming a novelist wasn’t at the top of her agenda. But then neither did Li Du, the protagonist of her since-published historical mysteries, expect to morph into a detective.



Trained as an imperial librarian in early 18th-century China, the fictional character winds up solving crimes in the midst of an ancient eclipse of the sun and other unexpected adventures. Li Du is the central character in both Hart’s debut, “Jade Dragon Mountain” (2015), and its sequel, “The White Mirror” (2016), and still more surprises await him and his associates.



On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Hart about her books, background and what’s next for her as an author.



In August, widely acclaimed mystery writer Louise Penny named “Jade Dragon Mountain” among her own top mystery reads.



Do you have a question about the craft of mystery writing, the wonders of early 18th-century China or the places that Hart’s librarian-turned-detective protagonist may be headed next? Send us a tweet at @STLonAir or an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org.



Related Event



What: An Evening with Elsa Hart

When: 7 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018

Where: University City Public Library (6701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis MO 63130)



