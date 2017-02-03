Monday: As New Year’s resolutions begin to fade away, how to form habits that stick?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Another January 1 has come and gone. Now we’ve entered the doldrums of February. So, how are those New Year’s resolutions going?

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss how to form habits that actually stick with Henry “Roddy” Roediger, a Washington University psychology professor, and Mark McDaniel, a Washington University psychology professor and co-director of the Center for Integrative Research on Cognition, Learning and Education.

The two, along with author Peter Brown, are co-authors of the book “Make It Stick: The Science of Successful Learning.”

