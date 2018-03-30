Monday: From newspapers to novels with Anna Quindlen





This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, listeners can catch host Don Marsh in conversation with bestselling novelist Anna Quindlen.



She was in town last week for a book-signing event presented by St. Louis County Library, and Marsh interviewed her on stage before an audience of more than 200 people.



Among many other topics, the discussion touches on Quindlen’s decision to give up a Pulitzer Prize-winning career in journalism to become a full-time novelist.



St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

