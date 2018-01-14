Monday: Nick Pistor’s ‘Shooting Lincoln' book details photography during the Civil War

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we rebroadcast host Don Marsh’s discussion with Nick Pistor, author of “Shooting Lincoln: Mathew Brady, Alexander Gardner, and the Race to Photograph the Story of the Century” recorded Sep. 27 before an audience at Left Bank Books.



In the book, Pistor argues that photographers Mathew Brady and Alexander Gardner were media pioneers who had a lasting impact on the industry that can be traced to TMZ, paparazzi and film.



St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh talked with author Nick Pistor about his new book, "Shooting Lincoln," at a special event held at Left Bank Books.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

