Monday: St. Louis is home to a bustling game production community. On Monday, we’ll meet part of it.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Could a St. Louis game producer be responsible for the next Cards Against Humanity or Minecraft? On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the bustling independent game production community in St. Louis.

Joining him for the discussion will be Carol Mertz, the executive director of the Pixel Pop Festival and a games producer responsible for the card game “Pass the Buck: A Game of Corporate Responsibility Management.” Also joining the program will be Christopher Badell (founder of Greater than Games and designer of Sentinels of the Multiverse) and TJ Hughes (founder of Terrifying Jellyfish, creator of Feesh and the upcoming nour).

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

