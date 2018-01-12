'A monumental figure:' Four times Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke in St. Louis

When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited St. Louis for a speech on April 10, 1957, did he imagine Americans would still be grappling with the legacies of segregation and economic disparity more than sixty years later?

King’s appearance at a freedom rally at Kiel Auditorium that year came at the invitation of the Citizens Committee of Greater St. Louis, a federation of several area ministerial groups.

"Then my friends, we must face the fact that segregation is still a reality in America," he said. "We still confront it in the South in its glaring and conspicuous forms. We still confront it in the North, in the border states in its hidden and subtle forms."

It may have been his first major public speech in St. Louis, but Gwen Moore of Missouri History Museum Library and Research Center said King visited the area as many as nine times between 1954 and 1964.

When he came to St. Louis in 1954, he was well-known in the black church community, but not yet recognized on the national stage.

“He spoke for National Baptist Women’s Auxiliary,” Moore said. “We get an early glimpse of what was to come later.”

April 10, 1957

When King took the stage at Kiel Auditorium, there were about 8,000 people in the audience. His appearance in St. Louis came on the heels of the successful year-long Montgomery bus boycott, which ended in December 1956.

“He was also here to promote what was going to be a gathering in Washington D.C.,” Moore said. “That was a ‘March on Washington’ that they didn’t want to call a ‘March Washington.’ They didn’t want to give the impression that they were trying to put pressure on the executive branch.”

King would play a leading role at what became known as the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom. On May 17, 1957, he gave his “Give Us The Ballot” speech, advocating voting rights for African-Americans. (President Lyndon B. Johnson would later sign the Voting Rights Act of 1965).

Dec. 4, 1957

King made a second visit to St. Louis in 1957, this time at the invitation of the National Council of Churches for their convention.

At Kiel Auditorium King urged the gathering of about 2,000 ministers to do more to desegregate churches, even chiding them for dragging their feet on progress.

“All too many ministers are still silent while evil rages,” King said. “It may well be that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition is the appalling silence of the so-called good people.”

King drew on the Montgomery Bus Boycott in his remarks, striking a note of optimism.

May 28, 1963

Invited to St. Louis by former classmate Earl Nance Sr. of Greater Mount Carmel Church, King spoke at Washington Tabernacle Church.

“Of course it was standing room only, overflow crowd,” Moore said.

King’s visit was part of his nationwide tour leading up to March on Washington when King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28.

Oct. 12, 1964

By the time King made his last visit to St. Louis, he was what Moore describes as a “monumental” figure in American life.

The March on Washington would have been fresh on the minds of the capacity crowd in West Pine Gym at St. Louis University. It was only two days before he would win the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.

Invited by SLU student government as part of its University's Student Conclave Issues Series, King addressed nearly 3,900 students, faculty, staff and community members.

King: A human rights activist

On the anniversary of King's birth, Moore said people should remember the man as a fighter for social justice and an advocate for the poor.

"He promoted not just racial justice, not just economic justice," she said.

