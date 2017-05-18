More Protests after Suspensions at Suburban St. Louis School

Turmoil continues at a suburban St. Louis school where several students were suspended after walking out in support for union teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that students stood with signs outside Hazelwood West High School before classes Wednesday to protest the five-day suspensions of their classmates.

Dozens of students walked out of class Monday for more than an hour to protest the school board's refusal to negotiate a contract with teachers. The district suspended those who walked out, saying that while their First Amendment rights are respected, disruptive behavior and violation of board policies cannot be condoned.

On Tuesday night, a crowd of angry parents and students packed a school board meeting, only to have the board abruptly go into closed session and then suddenly adjourn.