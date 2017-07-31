Related Program: KBIA Newscast Morning Newscast for July 31, 2017 By Rebecca Smith • 1 minute ago Related Program: KBIA Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Regional stories from the KBIA newsroom, including: Greitens Meets Pushback on Missouri Foster Care Spending State Workers in Jefferson City get Day off for the Eclipse Perdue: Farm labor fix not likely to surface in NAFTA talks Hall of Famer Lou Brock Says He's Free of Cancer after Treatment Listen Listening... / 3:49 TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.