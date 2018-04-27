Most House Republicans Favor Special Session

The Missouri House speaker says most Republicans in his chamber have signed a petition calling for a special session during which lawmakers could consider impeaching Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

House Speaker Todd Richardson did not provide specific numbers Thursday but said "well over a majority" of Republicans are on board. He also anticipates overwhelming support from Democrats.

Three-quarters of each chamber of the Legislature must sign off on a special session.

Lawmakers are to halt work May 18 on their regular session.

Greitens is to go to trial May 14 on a felony indictment accusing him of taking a compromising, unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he had an affair. He also faces a felony charge related to his use of a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.